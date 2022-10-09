Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·New

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal of career

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League.

37-year-old nets 144th goal for Manchester United

The Associated Press ·
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his 700th career club goal on Sunday against Everton in Liverpool, England on Sunday. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to put United 2-1 ahead in the 44th minute on Sunday.

It was his 144th goal for United across two spells at the club. He also netted 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial at Goodison Park after again starting on the bench.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now