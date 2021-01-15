Rhian Wilkinson leaves Canada Soccer coaching job
38-year-old played in 4 FIFA Women's World Cups with Canada
Former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson is leaving her coaching role with Canada Soccer.
The 38-year-old most recently served as assistant coach of the senior women's team and head coach of the under-17 and under-20 teams.
Wilkinson said she was leaving with a "heavy heart." She had been seen as a contender for the Canada coaching job that went to Bev Priestman late last year after Kenneth Heiner-Moller returned to his native Denmark.
The native of Baie-D'Urfe, Que., who now calls North Vancouver home, won 181 caps for Canada between 2003 and 2017, with seven goals and 23 assists.
Wilkinson participated in four FIFA Women's World Cups, three Olympic tournaments and won medals at all six CONCACAF tournaments and all three Pan American Games in which she played.
