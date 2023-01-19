Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Qatar player banned after social media post during FIFA men's World Cup

Qatar defender Abdelkarim Hassan was handed an indefinite suspension by the country's soccer federation on Thursday reportedly following an altercation with a fan over social media.

Abdelkarim Hassan commented on SnapChat about country losing opening match

The Associated Press ·
A Qatari soccer player wearing all white uniform and gold cleats runs with the ball to his side.
Qatar's Abdelkarim Hassan, seen playing the Netherlands in the FIFA men's World Cup in November, was also deducted 50% of his salary and fined for a social media comment made during the tournament. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Qatar defender Abdelkarim Hassan was handed an indefinite suspension by the country's soccer federation on Thursday reportedly following an altercation with a fan over social media.

Qatari media reported that Hassan responded to a complaint on SnapChat about Qatar losing a game during the World Cup the emirate hosted late last year by posting, "Relax, do you think it's war?"

Hassan was also deducted 50% of his salary, fined 200,000 Qatari riyals ($55,000 US) and issued a warning by the Qatar Football Association.

In other punishments handed down on Thursday, two more national team players — Bassam al-Rawi, and Mohamed Waad — were fined 100,000 and 50,000 Qatari riyals, respectively, while both had their salaries deducted by 50%.

No reasons were disclosed for those sanctions, which were announced by the federation through its Twitter account based on the report submitted by the department of national teams to the general secretary, the Qatar News Agency said.

Qatar lost to Iraq 2-1 in the semifinals of the Gulf Cup in Basra City on Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now