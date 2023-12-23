Content
Premier League has its 1st female referee as Rebecca Welch handles Fulham vs. Burnley

The Premier League has its first female referee. Rebecca Welch blew her whistle to start the match between Fulham and Burnley on Saturday in a landmark moment for England's top league.

Applauded by some fans ahead of match at Craven Cottage in London

A female referee dressed in black is seen gesturing in the soccer pitch as fans watch on from the stands behind her.
Rebecca Welch made history on Saturday as she became the first female referee to oversee a Premier League match during a Fulham FC and Burnley FC matchup in London. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

She was applauded by some fans as she emerged from the tunnel ahead of the match at Craven Cottage.

Welch has already worked as the fourth official in the Premier League, for the match between Fulham and Manchester United on Nov. 4. She has handled matches in the second-tier Championship and FA Cup.

Welch has been a referee since 2010, initially balancing the role with her job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official.

