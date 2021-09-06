Skip to Main Content
Providence Park, home to Sinclair's Portland Thorns, to host NWSL championship

Providence Park in downtown Portland will host the 2021 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship for a third time on Nov. 20, the league announced on Sunday.

Venue underwent 20-month expansion project that was completed in 2019

Canadian forward Christine Sinclair celebrates scoring a Portland Thorns goal at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. On Sunday, it was announced that the venue will host the 2021 NWSL championship for a third time on Nov. 20. (Don Ryan/The Associated Press/File)

The venue, which is home to Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns, hosted the title game in 2015 as well as the 2018 final, which drew a record 21,144 fans before undergoing a 20-month expansion project that was completed in 2019.

"We are thrilled to host the 2021 NWSL Championship game at Providence Park," said Mike Golub, the Portland Thorns president of business.

"This club and community take great pride in highlighting the talent in this league, and we look forward to having another opportunity to showcase our city, our stadium, and the incredible support that has been fostered here for women's soccer."

The newly expanded 2021 playoffs will feature the top six teams at the end of the regular season, with the top two seeds earning a first-round bye to the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals are set to begin the weekend of Nov. 6-7, while the semi-finals will take place the weekend of Nov. 13-14.

