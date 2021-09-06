Providence Park, home to Sinclair's Portland Thorns, to host NWSL championship
Venue underwent 20-month expansion project that was completed in 2019
Providence Park in downtown Portland will host the 2021 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship for a third time on Nov. 20, the league announced on Sunday.
The venue, which is home to Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns, hosted the title game in 2015 as well as the 2018 final, which drew a record 21,144 fans before undergoing a 20-month expansion project that was completed in 2019.
We're thrilled that <a href="https://twitter.com/ProvidencePark_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ProvidencePark_</a> will host the 2021 <a href="https://twitter.com/NWSL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NWSL</a> Championship on November 20th, with kickoff at 9am pt on CBS!<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/kdOhVPS9HS">https://t.co/kdOhVPS9HS</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BAONPDX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BAONPDX</a> <a href="https://t.co/UQmyXBZY4T">pic.twitter.com/UQmyXBZY4T</a>—@ThornsFC
"We are thrilled to host the 2021 NWSL Championship game at Providence Park," said Mike Golub, the Portland Thorns president of business.
The newly expanded 2021 playoffs will feature the top six teams at the end of the regular season, with the top two seeds earning a first-round bye to the semi-finals.
The quarter-finals are set to begin the weekend of Nov. 6-7, while the semi-finals will take place the weekend of Nov. 13-14.
