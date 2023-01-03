Content
Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
Hockey
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Soccer
MLS
CPL
More Soccer
Procession for Pelé winds through streets before burial | CBC Loaded
Procession for Pelé winds through streets before burial
Fans gathered on the streets to watch as the coffin of soccer legend Pelé is carried on a firetruck through the streets of Santos, Brazil, before a private burial on Tuesday.
Social Sharing
Soccer legend — who won 3 World Cups for Brazil — died Dec. 29 at 82 after battling colon cancer
Posted: Jan 03, 2023 9:55 AM ET | Last Updated: 20 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications
|
Report error
now