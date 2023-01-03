Content
Procession for Pelé winds through streets before burial

Fans gathered on the streets to watch as the coffin of soccer legend Pelé is carried on a firetruck through the streets of Santos, Brazil, before a private burial on Tuesday.

Soccer legend — who won 3 World Cups for Brazil — died Dec. 29 at 82 after battling colon cancer

