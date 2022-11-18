IN PHOTOS | Soccer fans and teams gear up ahead of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Animation gif shows a building-size banner of Canadian forward Jonathan David, Portugal fans in Doha, Qatar, nightlife at the InterContinental Doha and Argentina team's arrival ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (Gabriel Bouys/Getty Images, Suhaib Salem/Reuters, Hannah Mckay/Reuters, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

FIFA World Cup games begin Sunday with about 1.2 million foreign fans expected in Qatar, a conservative Muslim country.

Despite Qatar's poor human rights record and all the controversies surrounding these games, 32 teams from around the world, including Canada, will play 64 games in eight stadiums in and around the city of Doha. Ahead of the tournament, here's a look at the fans, the teams and more.

Team arrivals

Canada's Atiba Hutchinson, left, and Milan Borjan arrive with other team members in Doha on Friday. It's the first time in 36 years that Canada has qualified to play in the tournament.

(Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters)

The bus for Team Germany is seen during the arrival of team members at Zulal Wellness-Resort in Doha on Thursday.

(Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

A member of the Argentine team looks out a window of the aircraft featuring a picture of Lionel Messi, in Doha, on Thursday.

(Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Showing their team spirit

Portugal fans react at Souq Waqif marketplace in Doha on Nov. 11.

(Suhaib Salem/Reuters)

Uruguay fans roam the streets with flags and scarves at Souq Waqif on Thursday.

(Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Supporters from Tunisia pose for a picture at Souq Waqif on Wednesday.

(Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Mexico fans wander the streets at Souq Waqif on Thursday.

(Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Statues and art installations

A statue along the Corniche, Doha's waterfront promenade with sweeping views of the Qatar capital, is seen on Wednesday.

(Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

One of many World Cup statues in Souq Waqif pictured on Tuesday.

(Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

An art installation is seen ahead of the World Cup.

(Marko Djurica/Reuters)

Among the giants in soccer world

A large picture of Canada's forward Jonathan David is displayed on a building in Doha on Nov. 8.

(Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazil's Neymar is pictured on a building in West Bay in Doha.

(Carl Recine/Reuters)

An image of Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia adorns a skyscraper in West Bay on Nov. 14.

(Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Decorations and preparations

People stand next to the countdown clock at the Corniche in Doha on Nov. 13.

(Marko Djurica/Reuters)

Promotional banners in the Msheireb area in Doha on Wednesday.

(Michael Steele/Getty Images)

A street decorated with national flags in Doha on Nov. 7.

(Suhaib Salem/Reuters)

Some nightlife

In an about-face, Qatar has banned the sale of beer at the World Cup, two days before the opening game. The country doesn't ban liquor outright, but alcohol sales are heavily restricted. Here, people gather during opening night of HIDE club at the InterContinental Doha where beer is typically available in hotel bars.

(Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

(Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

(Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Overcrowded concert

On Saturday night, authorities turned away thousands of fans from a concert on the eve of the World Cup. Those who were allowed into the Fan Zone at Doha's Al Bidda Park caught performances by Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and Colombian singer Maluma. Many were able to purchase beer at the venue — one of the few associated with FIFA where alcoholic purchases are allowed.

(Molly Darlington/Reuters)

(Molly Darlington/Reuters)

(Marko Djurica/Reuters)