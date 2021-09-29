Skip to Main Content
Soccer

Daughter says soccer icon Pele will leave hospital and recover at home

Brazilian soccer great Pele is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday.

80-year-old had tumour removed from his colon on Sept. 4

The Associated Press ·
Brazilian football legend Pele, seen here on April 2, 2019, is leaving the hospital and will "continue recovering and treating himself at home," says his daughter. (Franck Fife/Getty Images)

Brazilian soccer great Pele is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday.

The 80-year-old Pele removed a tumour from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

"Now that he's stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home," Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, adding she will return to the United States, where she lives. "[Thank you] for all the affection and love we received from you this month!"

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pele published several pictures and videos on social media showing him recovering in the hospital. The tumour was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now