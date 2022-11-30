Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·New

Pele back in hospital to regulate medication, says daughter

Brazilian soccer great Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumor, his daughter said on Wednesday.

'No emergency' in 82-year-old Brazilian soccer icon's visit to hospital in Sao Paulo

Mauricio Savarese · The Associated Press ·
82-year-old Brazilian football legend Pele, seen above, visited a Sao Paulo hospital to regulate his medication, according to his daughter. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazilian soccer great Pele was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to regulate the medication in his fight against a colon tumour, his daughter said on Wednesday.

Kely Nascimento added that there was "no emergency" concerning her 82-year-old father's health.

Nascimento, who lives in the United States, made the comments in an Instagram post after what she called "lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health."

ESPN Brasil reported earlier that the three-time World Cup champion was taken to Hospital Albert Einstein due to "general swelling."

"Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love," Nascimento said.

Spokespeople for Pele and Hospital Albert Einstein did not reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Pele removed a tumour in September of 2021, with the hospital saying then that he would begin chemotherapy.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pele, has used his social media channels since then to deny he was in poor health. His latest public comment was in an Instagram post on Oct. 23, his birthday.

"I just want to express my gratitude. Life is good. Turning 82 with my family, in good health, is the best gift. Thank you for everything I have received," he said in a video.

Pele helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the country's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches for the national team.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mauricio Savarese

Associated Press

Associated Press

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    Corrections and clarifications|

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now