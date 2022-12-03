Content
Pele responding well to treatment for respiratory infection

Brazilian soccer great Pele is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital said Saturday.

82-year-old Brazilian soccer great has been hospitalized since Tuesday

Mauricio Savarese · The Associated Press ·
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, seen above in 2019, is getting antibiotics to treat an infection at the same time he undergoes chemotherapy against cancer, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said Friday. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

The 82-year-old Pele has been at the hospital in Sao Paulo since Tuesday.

Get well messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner, who is also undergoing cancer treatment. Kely Nascimento, Pele's daughter, posted several pictures on Instagram from Brazil fans in Qatar wishing her father well with flags and banners. Buildings in the Middle Eastern nation also displayed messages in support of the former soccer great.

The Albert Einstein hospital said Friday that Pele is getting antibiotics to treat an infection at the same time he undergoes chemotherapy against cancer. Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021.

Neither his family nor the hospital has said whether the cancer had spread to other organs.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pele's chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. The Associated Press could not confirm that information.

ESPN Brasil reported Wednesday that Pele was taken to the hospital because of "general swelling."

Pele helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

Mauricio Savarese

