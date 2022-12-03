Pele responding well to treatment for respiratory infection
82-year-old Brazilian soccer great has been hospitalized since Tuesday
Brazilian soccer great Pele is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital said Saturday.
The 82-year-old Pele has been at the hospital in Sao Paulo since Tuesday.
The Albert Einstein hospital said Friday that Pele is getting antibiotics to treat an infection at the same time he undergoes chemotherapy against cancer. Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021.
Neither his family nor the hospital has said whether the cancer had spread to other organs.
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pele's chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. The Associated Press could not confirm that information.
ESPN Brasil reported Wednesday that Pele was taken to the hospital because of "general swelling."
Pele helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains the team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
