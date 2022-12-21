Pele's cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected says doctors
Daughter of Brazilian soccer legend says 82-year-old will stay in hospital for Christmas
Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement Wednesday that Pele's cancer has advanced and that the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great is under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions."
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who is globally known as Pele, is undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer since he had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.
Kely Nascimento, one of his daughters, said Pele will stay in the hospital during Christmas.
"We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us," she wrote on Instagram. "We will even make some caipirinhas [no kidding]. We love you and we will give up an update next week."
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pele's chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. Pele's family denied that report. The Associated Press could not confirm the newspaper's information.
Pele led Brazil to victory the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pele's record during the latest World Cup.
Several tributes and get-well soon wishes were made for the former footballer during the Qatar tournament, which was won by Argentina on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?