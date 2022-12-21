Content
Pele's cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected says doctors

Pele's health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.

Daughter of Brazilian soccer legend says 82-year-old will stay in hospital for Christmas

Mauricio Savarese · The Associated Press
Brazilian football legend Pele takes part in a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national football team forward Kylian Mbappe (unseen) at the Hotel Lutetia in Paris on April 2, 2019. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement Wednesday that Pele's cancer has advanced and that the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great is under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions."

The hospital did not mention any signs of the three-time World Cup winner's recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who is globally known as Pele, is undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer since he had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.

Kely Nascimento, one of his daughters, said Pele will stay in the hospital during Christmas.

"We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us," she wrote on Instagram. "We will even make some caipirinhas [no kidding]. We love you and we will give up an update next week."

Brazil players hold a banner showing support for former Brazil player Pele after the FIFA men's World Cup Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974 on December 05, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pele's chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. Pele's family denied that report. The Associated Press could not confirm the newspaper's information.

Pele led Brazil to victory the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pele's record during the latest World Cup.

Several tributes and get-well soon wishes were made for the former footballer during the Qatar tournament, which was won by Argentina on Sunday.

