Canada begins play this week in the FIFA Women's World Cup, lumped in the tournament's formidable Group B that has been coined this year's version of the Group of Death.

It's being called that because, along with Australia, Ireland and Nigeria, each is capable of defeating the other, creating an unpredictability in which team will move on to the tournament's knockout rounds.

It's good to note that despite not having a sendoff match at home, Canada, ranked No. 7 in the world, played the No. 4-ranked England Lionesses to a draw on Friday in a pre-tournament friendly.

No media or spectators were allowed in to watch, so while it's tough to judge the play and make technical comparisons, there is optimism for Canada in playing tough against an opponent viewed as a serious threat to win the Women's World Cup. The Lionesses emerged as champions in last year's Euro tournament.

WATCH | 1-on-1 with Canada coach Bev Priestman:

1-on-1 with CanWNT head coach Bev Priestman ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup Duration 6:45 Host Andi Petrillo sits down with Canadian women's national team head coach Bev Priestman, with less than a week away to the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

And Canada managed the result despite some notable absences (Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby) from the lineup because of injury.

So here's a look at what Canada will face in the group stage. (All times ET)

Game 1: vs. Nigeria, June 20, 10:30 p.m., in Melbourne.

In 2022, Canada played two games each against both Australia and Nigeria, winning three but drawing one against Nigeria. The Super Falcons have won Africa's continental championship multiple times and are a mainstay at Women's World Cup tournaments.

They lost to Morocco and Equatorial Guinea recently, but have a roster that is undeniably talented and boast one of the most thrilling players in the world in Asisat Oshoala.

Oshoala plays for Barcelona FC and is the only African woman to have won the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy twice. Her success within women's soccer has made history and she is an attacking force on the field.

Oshoala's UEFA championship came at the expense of some other group B players, such as Chelsea FC's Jessie Fleming and Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada) and Sam Kerr (Australia). Might they be seeking retribution for club play in international competition?

Whoever is seeking to score will have to put it past Nigeria's goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie. Nnadozie is an elite goalkeeper for Paris St. Germain in France's Division 1 Féminine, arguably the best women's league in Europe.

But Nigeria, at No. 40 the lowest ranked in the group, is not without its trials and tribulations. It has been widely reported that they are at odds with their federation about pay inequity — an unfortunate similarity with the Canadian players. Nigerian coach Randy Waldrun said publicly there are players who have not been paid for two years .

While the Nigerian Football Federation denies this, a source close to the team told me: "All I want is change, and people should know that the federation are not doing the right thing," they said through text message. "I am tired of some shit that is still happening in this 21st century!"

“This is them needing to know that they can rely on their federation”<br><br>Soccer North host <a href="https://twitter.com/AndiPetrillo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndiPetrillo</a> is joined by <a href="https://twitter.com/_shireenahmed_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_shireenahmed_</a> to get her thoughts on the ongoing labour dispute between the Nigeria Super Falcons and their federation <br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/O4BuGvcikN">https://t.co/O4BuGvcikN</a> <a href="https://t.co/x5cL5ThD1c">pic.twitter.com/x5cL5ThD1c</a> —@CBCOlympics

Game 2: vs. Ireland, July 26, 8 a.m., in Perth.

This is No. 22-ranked Ireland's first appearance at the Women's World Cup, but they are not new to international competition nor world-class players.

They played the Matildas two years ago in Dublin and beat them 3-2. The last time they played Canada was in 2014 and they have never played Nigeria.

Ireland's captain is Arsenal FC superstar Kate McCabe. There was a wee scare when McCabe sustained an ankle injury in a warmup game against France last week. Ireland fell to France, 3-0, but McCabe is reported to be fit enough to play in the World Cup.

In a friendly against Colombia this week, Denise O'Sullivan , who plays for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League, sustained a shin injury. The match was dubbed "overly physical" by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), and the team abandoned the match after 20 minutes.

Ireland's head coach is former Houston Dash manager Vera Pauw, and last month The Athletic reported she was facing accusations of abuse by Dash players and staff.

The allegations were made anonymously and Pauw has denied them and accused people of having "an agenda" against her, and that it was more about her abrupt managerial style.

It's obviously not something the players want to be dealing with on the eve of the Cup.

"It's a real negative distraction," McCabe told The Athletic. "I can't answer for each and every player. Of course Vera has a style of management that we're used to now over the last two years."

WATCH | Can Canada make it out of tough Group B:

Can Canada make it out of the group of death in the Women's World Cup? | Soccer North Duration 5:44 Host Andi Petrillo and CBC's Shireen Ahmed play a game called 'Something, Nothing, and Everything' and discuss Canada's young emerging talent who could play a huge role in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Pauw was banned from coaching in the United States after an NWSL investigation in December. Although she is backed by the FAI, her contract, which ends after the tournament, has not yet been renewed.

Despite the controversy, the players continue to push to grow the women's game in Ireland. They have all supported a campaign to amplify local clubs and grassroots soccer.

There are success stories within this tale, including the incredible comeback of Sinead Farrelly , who was a centerpiece in the NWSL abuse scanda l that shook women's soccer globally. The U.S.-born Farrelly had not played soccer competitively in eight years but tried out in the NWSL preseason with Gotham FC and then made the Irish national squad..

For the Irish, this first appearance is a momentous occasion and one that will go down in the history books.

Game 3: vs. Australia, July 31, 6 a.m. ET, in Melbourne

Canada's final match of the group stages is against co-hosts Australia, ranked No. 10 in the world. They are the home team with outstanding support and talent on the roster. It could be argued that they are Canada's biggest threat. They placed first in the Cup of Nations earlier this year, defeating Czechia, Jamaica and Spain.

𝐀 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝟓𝟎,𝟔𝟐𝟗.<br><br>The biggest-ever crowd for a standalone <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Matildas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Matildas</a> game in Australia! 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvFRA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvFRA</a> <a href="https://t.co/lK4kB966L9">pic.twitter.com/lK4kB966L9</a> —@TheMatildas

The Matildas are top competitors in the Asian federation and in Sam Kerr boast one of the most electric players in the world. Kerr is a Chelsea teammate in England's FA Women's Super League to Canadians Fleming, Buchanan and the recently added Ashley Lawrence.

Other Matildas making the move to overseas teams are Alanna Kennedy (NWSL's Orlando Pride), Ellie Carpenter (Olympique Lyonnais in France), and Caitlin Foord who was just signed to Arsenal FC in the U.K..

They are also highly accomplished behind the bench. In 2020, Tony Gustavsson left his position as assistant coach of the American team to become the head coach of Australia. In April, Australia ended England's 30-game unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win. While they've not been able to move past the quarterfinals at any previous Women's World Cup, their influence on Australian sports culture is undeniable and they are a beloved team that has won the hearts of their country and a place etched in pop culture as well.

There is a deep history of football with the Matildas and since a landmark deal in 2019, Australia pays their men's and women's teams equally.

Australia's Sport Minister, Anika Well, recently emphasized that "nation-shaping moments such as this one are no longer viewed through a male lens."

Team veteran Kyah Simo is Indigenous and has advocated for Indigenous representation at the tournament. This year is the first time Indigenous flags will fly at World Cup host venues in Australia and New Zealand. The intentionality and action of the Matildas is as powerful off the pitch as it is on.

But will they be able to hold up to the pressure of playing at home? We will watch along with the rest of the world, and see.