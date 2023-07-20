The Canadian team's motto for this Women's World Cup is "climb the mountain."

Canada begins that metaphoric climb Thursday night (10:30 p.m. ET) when they face Nigeria, a skilled and storied team that is the most decorated squad in Africa.

This is Nigeria's ninth World Cup appearance and they boast some phenomenal players. Known as the Super Falcons, the team also shares some fascinating similarities with Canada beyond technical capability and the power on the pitch. Their captains have achieved incredible accomplishments, and both teams have faced off against their federations in pursuit of equitable (aka better) treatment.

Canada's Christine Sinclair and Nigeria's Onome Ebi are both 40 years old and playing in their sixth Women's World Cup. They are among the footballing legends who have brought history and greatness to the game.

The two captains play with passion and have deep histories in shaping sport in their respective countries. Sinclair's impact on Canadian soccer cannot be overstated and her self-declared mission has been to "leave soccer in a better place than I found it," something she reiterated to media after the teams's final practice session before Thursday's game in Melbourne.

Her impact is global and her dedication to not only being the best player but most exceptional leader for the Canadian team is undeniable.

"[Sinc] is incredibly good at the game of soccer, pretty much better than anyone on Earth," wrote former teammate Diana Matheson, "... and she has devoted her life to it. In doing so, she became an exceptional leader and teammate to all those around her."

WATCH | Women's World Cup kicks off with pay equity top of mind:

Women's World Cup kicks off with pay equity top of mind Duration 4:22 As the Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, players from Canada to France to fans back home are thinking about the fight for pay equity between men and women soccer players.

The effect Sinclair has had on soccer is so profound that not only teammates, but opposing players and coaches speak of her impact. American star Megan Rapinoe once advocated on Twitter for Sinclair to be named FIFA's Player of the Year. It was surprising because the rivalry between Canada and the U.S. is such that Rapinoe added another tweet clarifying that she still doesn't like Canada.

Nigerian coach Randy Waldrum, an American who has coached in the National Women's Soccer League, knows about Sinclair's impact.

"Coming from the U.S., I obviously know Christine very well," Waldrum said at Nigeria's media conference. "You know, I coached ... against her when I was with Houston in the NWSL, and so I know what she brings to Canada and what she's all about."

Waldrum went on to say that his team's captain, Ebi, is "very much the same."

Ebi has been part of a team that has dominated women's soccer in Africa for 20 years. Like Sinclair, Ebi's World Cup debut was in 2003. Although the Super Falcons did not advance past the group stage and finished 15th, they have qualified for every Women's World Cup since.

WATCH | 1-on-1 with Canada coach Bev Priestman:

1-on-1 with CanWNT head coach Bev Priestman ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup Duration 6:45 Host Andi Petrillo sits down with Canadian women's national team head coach Bev Priestman, with less than a week away to the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Super Falcon forward Toni Payne, who plays for Sevilla FC, said of her Nigerian skipper: "We definitely look up to her for her experience, and you know her defensive prowess."

Both teams have been in a dispute with their federation regarding proper remuneration. But while Sinclair was part of the leadership team that threatened to strike and protested conditions in February at the SheBelieves Cup, Ebi refuted reports that the Super Falcons would strike.

"I have no idea where that (boycott) is coming from," Ebi told thenff.com website during their pre-tournament camp on the Gold Coast. "We (the players) never had any such conversations as regards to that; we are good with training and ready for the World Cup."

WATCH | Canada is ready for Women's World Cup:

Video Essay: Canada's women's soccer team ready for the World Cup Duration 2:54 CBC's Shireen Ahmed takes us through the journey Canada's women's national soccer team has been through, from winning Olympic gold, to the challenge facing them at the World Cup.

It makes sense to me that Ebi would refute reports and remind media and supporters that they are focused on the tournament. The possibility of boycotting or striking may seem like a profound statement. But for many women's players, the chance to participate in this tournament is the opportunity of a lifetime and playing here is something they do from a lifetime of training and commitment.

Deliberately excluding themselves from playing on this stage could be counterintuitive because it would take away the spotlight that they might want to use for the benefit of the team, and the women's soccer ecosystem. And after 20 years with their teams, Sinclair and Ebi are trusted to know when and where to act, and when to focus on the football.

Sinclair said the Canadian team is thinking only of the matches ahead and she would rather not discuss issues of an agreement, which she said is on the verge of being completed through teammate Janine Beckie (who is injured and not playing in this World Cup) and lawyers.

When asked if Canada might feel any connection to Nigeria because of similar issues regarding pay equity, Sinclair's message was measured yet insightful.

"We fully support them. Every single player in this tournament deserves the world and deserves equal treatment from their federations."

But climbing the proverbial mountain means striving for greatness on the pitch and then advocating for what's right off it. That's not something that is lost to the teams as they prepare to fight for the three points that will come with a win.

Their Group B, dubbed this tournament's version of 'The Group of Death', has already claimed its first winner: co-hosts Australia beat Ireland, 1-0, Thursday in the tournament opener. The score was close and that might foreshadow what is to come — tight scores and fiercely competitive physical battles.

Both Sinclair and Ebi are formidable players and have an opportunity to make a statement to their supporters and country people. Soccer is the most beloved sport in Nigeria, while Canada is arguably a relative newcomer to soccer recognition.

Even though they are Olympic champions, the Canadians are considered underdogs and unlikely to win; something that Sinclair says they are fine with.

The two captains are wise and experienced enough to understand that each team in this group has the potential to win. More importantly, they know what they have to do to lead their teams to glory.

"All of these teams have qualified and earned their right to be at the World Cup," Ebi said . "We have to be ready to face them."

Canada and Nigeria will be attempting to edge each other out and win their first match. One thing we do know is that any path or mountain will not be an easy climb.