Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer

Canadian teenager Olivia Smith turns pro, signs with Portugal's Sporting CP

Olivia Smith, the youngest member of Canada's Women's World Cup squad, has signed with Portugal's Sporting CP. The 18-year-old from Whitby, Ont., played for Penn State last year but announced before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that she planned to leave school and turn pro.

18-year-old from Whitby, Ont., is youngest member of the Women's World Cup squad

Neil Davidson · The Canadian Press ·
A female soccer player runs over obstacles during a training drill as teammates line up in single file awaiting their turn.
Canada's Olivia Smith runs through a drill during a training session ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne on Thursday. Portugal's Sporting CP said Smith has signed with the club through 2025. (Scott Barbour/The Canadian Press)

Olivia Smith, the youngest member of Canada's Women's World Cup squad, has signed with Portugal's Sporting CP.

The 18-year-old from Whitby, Ont., played for Penn State last year but announced before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that she planned to leave school and turn pro.

Sporting CP said Smith has signed through 2025.

Smith, who can play both forward and attacking midfielder, was on the bench Friday for seventh-ranked Canada's scoreless draw with No. 40 Nigeria at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Smith was an unexpected addition to the Canadian team at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Originally invited to the pre-tournament camp as a training player, she played her way onto the final 23-woman squad.

"To be honest, she's been absolutely outstanding," Canada coach Bev Priestman said in naming her roster. "I can tell the players are blown away with her impact coming in.

"I don't want to put any pressure on Olivia. She's got nothing to lose. She's got a massive future. She's only 18 and we're invested in the future. But she very much earned this call-up. It wasn't a given because of age or what she can be. She very much has held her own in this environment ... She was exciting from the minute she came in."

WATCH | Olivia Smith's emotional reaction to being named to Women's World Cup team:

18-year-old Olivia Smith's emotional reaction to being named to Canada's Women's World Cup team

8 days ago
Duration 3:28
Canadian women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman delivers the life-changing news to the stunned teenager.

Smith follows fellow Canadian Cloe Lacasse to the Portuguese women's league. Lacasse, also at the World Cup, won titles with Benfica and was named the Portugal league's top player before signing with England's Arsenal in late June.

Smith was 12 when she made her debut in the Canadian youth program in 2017 under Priestman, eventually scoring 24 goals at youth level, second only to Christine Sinclair (27).

Smith was 15 when she made her senior debut in November 2019, becoming Canada's youngest senior debutante. That same year she was named Canada Soccer's Young Player of the Year.

Sporting, based in Lisbon, is also home to Canadian forward Chandra Davidson. The club finished runner-up to Benfica in last season's league table.

WATCH | Canada vs. Nigeria Women's World Cup reaction show:

Canada vs. Nigeria FIFA Women's World Cup reaction show

12 hours ago
Duration 25:53
Watch as Andi Petrillo takes a look at the Canada vs. Nigeria match at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now