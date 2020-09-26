Late goal earns Spirit a draw with Red Stars in NWSL fall series
Crystal Thomas scores equalizer in 88th minute
Crystal Thomas scored in the 88th minute to pull the Washington Spirit into a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.
Savannah McCaskill took a cross from Sarah Luebbert and scored from close range against Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe in the 73rd minute, giving Chicago (1-1-1) the lead.
But Thomas sprinted past Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and scored for the Spirit (1-1-1).
It was the second and final meeting between the teams in the National Women's Soccer League's fall series. The Spirit previously defeated the Red Stars 2-1.
WATCH | Crystal Thomas's game-tying goal:
Chicago defender Tierna Davidson entered late in the second half. It was her first fall series appearance following a right foot injury.
The NWSL's teams are playing a series of regional matches in local markets following the Challenge Cup tournament in a bubble in Utah this summer.
