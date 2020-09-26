Skip to Main Content
Late goal earns Spirit a draw with Red Stars in NWSL fall series
Soccer·New

Late goal earns Spirit a draw with Red Stars in NWSL fall series

Crystal Thomas scored in the 88th minute to pull the Washington Spirit into a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

Crystal Thomas scores equalizer in 88th minute

The Associated Press ·
The Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit in NWSL action on Saturday, September 26 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (NWSL/Twitter)

Crystal Thomas scored in the 88th minute to pull the Washington Spirit into a 1-1 draw with the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

Savannah McCaskill took a cross from Sarah Luebbert and scored from close range against Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe in the 73rd minute, giving Chicago (1-1-1) the lead.

But Thomas sprinted past Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and scored for the Spirit (1-1-1).

It was the second and final meeting between the teams in the National Women's Soccer League's fall series. The Spirit previously defeated the Red Stars 2-1.

WATCH | Crystal Thomas's game-tying goal:

Washington Spirit and Chicago Red Stars play to a 1-1 tie, Crystal Thomas scores the equalizer in the 88th minute. 0:52

Chicago defender Tierna Davidson entered late in the second half. It was her first fall series appearance following a right foot injury.

The NWSL's teams are playing a series of regional matches in local markets following the Challenge Cup tournament in a bubble in Utah this summer.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now