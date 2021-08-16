U.S. women's national soccer team great Carli Lloyd announces retirement
39-year-old captured 2 World Cup titles, Olympic gold medals in storied career
Carli Lloyd, one of the greatest women's soccer players to ever grace the game, has announced her retirement, U.S. Soccer said on Monday.
"When I first started out with the national team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships," said Lloyd.
"Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long."
U.S. Soccer will soon announce four friendly matches for the women's national team, two in September and two in October — which will serve as Lloyd's final games in a U.S. shirt.
Lloyd will also play the remainder of the National Women's Soccer League 2021 season with NJ/NY Gotham FC before calling time on her professional club career, which has spanned 12 years and six teams.
