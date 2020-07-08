Reign claim dramatic win over host Royals courtesy stoppage time winner from Balcer
2019 NWSL Rookie of the Year finished off a Nicole Momiki cross in 91st minute
Bethany Balcer scored in stoppage time and OL Reign defeated the Utah Royals 1-0 on Wednesday in the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup tournament.
It was the Reign's first victory in three group-stage Challenge Cup matches played without fans at Zions Bank Stadium.
Balcer's header came off Nicole Momiki's well-placed cross in the 91st minute. Royals goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart appeared to get a hand on the ball, but she couldn't keep it out of the net. Barnhart was starting for Utah after Abby Smith started in the team's first two games.
The Royals are playing without forward Christen Press, who opted out of the tournament.
Balcer, last season's NWSL Rookie of the Year, had a good chance from distance in the 71st minute after coming off the bench, but Barnhart dove to push it aside.
WATCH | Bethany Balcer scores dramatic winner for OL Reign:
