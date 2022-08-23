NWSL final to be televised nationally during prime time for first time
CBS to air Oct. 29 match from Audi Field in Washington, D.C.
The National Women's Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league's history.
The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29 and will be aired nationally by CBS.
"As we continue to advance the women's sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said. "We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final."
The top six teams in the league advance to the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Oct. 15. The top two finishers in the regular season get a bye to the semifinals.
Audi Field is the primary home of the NWSL's Washington Spirit as well as of D.C. United in Major League Soccer. The Spirit are the NWSL's defending champions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?