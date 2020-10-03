Kumi Yokoyama scores lone goal as Spirit edge Sky Blue
Yokoyama scores in 50th minute against Whitby, Ont., goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan
Kumi Yokoyama scored in the 50th minute for the Washington Spirit in a 1-0 victory over Sky Blue in a National Women's Soccer League fall series match on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Yokoyama's shot hit the post and ricocheted into the net out of the reach of Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan. It was her first NWSL goal.
It was the final match of the season for the Spirit, who finish the fall series 2-1-1.
It was the first home game of the fall series for Sky Blue, playing at Montclair State. Sky Blue (1-2-0) finish the series next weekend against the Chicago Red Stars.
WATCH | Yokoyama's 1st career NWSL goal is the game-winner:
The NWSL's regular season was cancelled because of COVID-19, but teams played in the Challenge Cup tournament this summer in a bubble in Utah. Back in their home markets, the teams were playing a series of regional games this fall.
The Spirit dropped the earlier match between the two teams 2-1 at their fall series home at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia.
