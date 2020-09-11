NWSL match between Thorns, OL Reign postponed due to poor air quality
Fires burning across Oregon have made the air quality in many parts of the state unhealthy, forcing the Saturday match between the National Women's Soccer League opponents to be rescheduled.
Game rescheduled for Tuesday as wildfires continue to rage in Oregon
The National Women's Soccer League game between the Thorns and OL Reign set for Saturday in Portland has been postponed because of poor air quality.
Fires burning across Oregon have made the air quality in many parts of the state unhealthy.
The game was rescheduled for Tuesday night. Originally set to be aired on CBS, the game will be streamed live on Twitch.
After staging the Challenge Cup tournament in Utah this summer, the NWSL teams are playing a series of games in local markets. The league's regular season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
