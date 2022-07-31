Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·NWSL ROUNDUP

Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey.

3-time Olympic medallist scores 2nd goal of season

CBC Sports ·
Houston Dash midfielder Sophie Schmidt (13) celebrates with her teammates during a 4-2 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday. (@HoustonDash/Twitter)

With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest.

The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference as Ebony Salmon of Houston and Midge Purce of Gotham traded goals to close the game out, propelling Houston to a 6-4-3 record.

Paige Monaghan opened the scoring for Gotham (4-7-0) just four minutes in, but Mandy Freeman responded for Houston just one minute later. Shea Groom tacked on another goal for the Dash to take a 2-1 lead into the half.

Houston will travel to Seattle to take on OL Reign at 6:00 p.m. ET next Sunday, while NJ/NY Gotham FC will play in Chicago against the Red Stars at the same time.

