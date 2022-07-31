Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC
3-time Olympic medallist scores 2nd goal of season
Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey.
With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest.
You are simply world class, <a href="https://twitter.com/sophieschmidt13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sophieschmidt13</a> 🤌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HoldItDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HoldItDown</a><a href="https://t.co/jMFXHhHBrG">pic.twitter.com/jMFXHhHBrG</a>—@HoustonDash
The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference as Ebony Salmon of Houston and Midge Purce of Gotham traded goals to close the game out, propelling Houston to a 6-4-3 record.
Houston will travel to Seattle to take on OL Reign at 6:00 p.m. ET next Sunday, while NJ/NY Gotham FC will play in Chicago against the Red Stars at the same time.
