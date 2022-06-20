Canada's Prince scores 5th of season as Houston Dash defeat North Carolina Courage
Ajax, Ont., native now 4th on NWSL scoring list this season
Canada's Nichelle Prince scored what eventually proved to be the game-winning goal as the Houston Dash defeated the North Carolina Courage 4-3 on Sunday in Cary, N.C.
The Ajax, Ont., native scored in the 51st minute of the game, to put her team up 4-1 at the time.
It was the 27-year-old's fifth goal of the season, putting her in fourth place among the NWSL's top scorers this season.
The forward played 70 minutes, while teammates and fellow Canadian national team members Sophie Schmidt and Allysha Chapman played the entire game in the win.
North Carolina opened the scoring in just the sixth minute, as Denise O'Sullivan found the back of the net on a volley shot from outside of the box. The lead did not last long though, as Houston evened up the score in the 15th minute courtesy of Maria Sanchez.
Following Prince's goal, the Courage answered back in the 57th and 59th minute behind goals from Diana Ordonez and Debinha.
That was close as they could get, as Houston was able to hold on for the victory.
In other NWSL action, the Portland Thorns handily defeated the Orlando Pride 6-0. Meanwhile, San Diego Wave FC took a 3-0 shutout victory over Gotham FC.
