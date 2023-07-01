Content
NWSL's Spirit ink France's Sarr to 3-year-deal

Sarr tallied 45 goals in 127 matches with the French clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Lille, Bordeaux and Paris FC.

27-year-old joins Canada's Carle in Washington

France's Ouleymata Sarr celebrates a goal wearing a dark blue shirt with gold numbers.
French forward Ouleymata Sarr, left, has regularly played with the national team and is bound for the NWSL. (Frank Fife/Getty Images)

The Washington Spirit signed veteran French forward Ouleymata Sarr to a three-year contract.

The deal took effect when her contract with Paris FC expired Saturday and runs through the 2025 NWSL season.

Sarr, 27, tallied 45 goals in 127 matches with the French clubs Paris Saint-Germain (2013-17), Lille (2017-19), Bordeaux (2019-21) and Paris FC.

"I have always had the ambition to join the NWSL which is, to me, one of the best leagues in the world," Sarr said. "When the opportunity with the Washington Spirit presented itself, I immediately understood it as a great one.

"I am ambitious, determined and excited to get started on this next chapter. I can't wait to get to work with my teammates and all the staff to achieve great things together!"

Internationally, Sarr has scored nine goals in 28 caps with France. That includes a four-goal match against Estonia during 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying last year.

"Ouleye has tremendous attacking qualities that bring huge value to our team," said Mark Parsons, Spirit head coach. "I believe this is an important signing for our team but also for the NWSL."

Sarr will join Canadian defender Gabrielle Carle with the Spirit.

With files from CBC Sports

