Skip to Main Content
Soccer·Updated

Sinclair starts 10th season in NWSL with volley goal to lead Portland past Kansas City

Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their National Women's Soccer League season opener Saturday.

Canadian striker scores insurance goal for Thorns in dominant win

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Christine Sinclair kicked off her tenth season in the NWSL in style, scoring in the Portland Thorns FC's 3-0 victory against the visiting Kansas City Current on Saturday. (Troy Wayrynen/USA Today Sports)

Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their National Women's Soccer League season opener Saturday.

Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range.

The 38-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has scored in back-to-back home openers, and in three out of the last four home openers (2018, 2021, 2022).

WATCH l Sinclair scores in Portland Thorns' season-opening victory:

Christine Sinclair scores in Portland Thorns' season-opening victory

1 hour ago
Duration 0:40
Christine Sinclair gives Portland Thorns a 2-goal lead in the first half as they go on to defeat Kansas City Current 3-0. The international goal-scoring record holder from Burnaby, B.C., is playing in her tenth NWSL season. 0:40

Sinclair is one of six active players in the NWSL to have spent every season with the same club since 2013 (joining Lauren Barnes, Jess Fishlock, Tori Huster, Alyssa Mautz and Megan Rapinoe).

Fellow Canadian international Janine Beckie made her Thorns FC regular-season debut. It was the former Manchester City forward's first NWSL regular season appearance since July 21, 2018, when she played for Sky Blue FC against Portland.

Canadians Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett came off the bench for Kansas City.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now