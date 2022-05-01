Sinclair starts 10th season in NWSL with volley goal to lead Portland past Kansas City

Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their National Women's Soccer League season opener Saturday.

Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers.

Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range.

The 38-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has scored in back-to-back home openers, and in three out of the last four home openers (2018, 2021, 2022).

Christine Sinclair scores in Portland Thorns' season-opening victory Duration 0:40 Christine Sinclair gives Portland Thorns a 2-goal lead in the first half as they go on to defeat Kansas City Current 3-0. The international goal-scoring record holder from Burnaby, B.C., is playing in her tenth NWSL season. 0:40

Sinclair is one of six active players in the NWSL to have spent every season with the same club since 2013 (joining Lauren Barnes, Jess Fishlock, Tori Huster, Alyssa Mautz and Megan Rapinoe).

Fellow Canadian international Janine Beckie made her Thorns FC regular-season debut. It was the former Manchester City forward's first NWSL regular season appearance since July 21, 2018, when she played for Sky Blue FC against Portland.

Canadians Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett came off the bench for Kansas City.