Sinclair starts 10th season in NWSL with volley goal to lead Portland past Kansas City
Canadian striker scores insurance goal for Thorns in dominant win
Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their National Women's Soccer League season opener Saturday.
Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range.
The 38-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has scored in back-to-back home openers, and in three out of the last four home openers (2018, 2021, 2022).
WATCH l Sinclair scores in Portland Thorns' season-opening victory:
Sinclair is one of six active players in the NWSL to have spent every season with the same club since 2013 (joining Lauren Barnes, Jess Fishlock, Tori Huster, Alyssa Mautz and Megan Rapinoe).
Fellow Canadian international Janine Beckie made her Thorns FC regular-season debut. It was the former Manchester City forward's first NWSL regular season appearance since July 21, 2018, when she played for Sky Blue FC against Portland.
Canadians Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett came off the bench for Kansas City.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?