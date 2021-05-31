Portland keep clean sheet against Gotham FC to get back to .500

The Portland Thorns improved to 2-2 on the season and remained in third place in the NWSL standings with their 1-0 win over Gotham FC on Sunday.

The victory also ended their two-game losing streak after falling to the OL Reign (2-1) at home last weekend and to the Orlando Pride (2-1) on the road on Wednesday

In the 52nd minute, Crystal Dunn scored her 33rd career NWSL goal to give Thorns the lead. Her left-footed strike from the top of the box was the only goal of the game. However, the Thorns missed plenty of chances including Sophia Smith's empty netter just minutes after Dunn's goal.

Canada's Christine Sinclair was subbed off in the 67th minute. The Burnaby, B.C., native didn't register a shot on goal on Sunday.

The Orlando Pride, meanwhile, remained undefeated on the season with their 1-0 win over Kansas City.

Marta with an assist from Alex Morgan scored the game's lone goal in the 16th minute. Canadians Shelina Zadorsky of Orlando and Diana Matheson of Kansas City didn't feature.

In the final game of the day, the Washington Spirit beat OL Reign 1-0. The victory propelled them back into second place after the Thorn briefly held the spot after winning their game earlier on Sunday.

The lone goal for the Spirit came in the 52nd minute after a Julia Roddar corner kick went of Reign's captain, Megan Rapinoe and in the net for an own goal.