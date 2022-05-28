Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·NWSL ROUNDUP

Orlando Pride score twice in extra time to earn frantic draw against Washington Spirit

After going scoreless for the first 94 minutes of play, the Orlando Pride wasted no time in the final five minutes of play, scoring twice to earn a draw against the Washington Spirit on Friday night.

Canadian goalkeeper McLeod plays full game for Orlando, stopping 1 of 3 shots

CBC Sports ·
Orlando Pride forward Leah Pruitt kicks the ball during a 2-2 draw with the Washington Spirit on Friday. (@ORLPride/Twitter)

After going scoreless for the first 94 minutes of play, the Orlando Pride wasted no time in the final five minutes, scoring twice to earn a frantic draw against the Washington Spirit on Friday night.

Mikayla Cluff got the Pride on the board for the first time in the 95th minute, heading in a beautiful cross from Jordyn Listro.

Just three minutes later, Julie Doyle found Darian Jenkins on the left side of the box, and the 27-year-old slid the ball past Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury to secure the point to improve their record to 2-2-2 on the season.

Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod played the full game for the Pride, stopping one of three shots.

The Spirit, who sit 1-1-3 on the year, beat McLeod 19 minutes in with a goal from Trinity Rodman, and added to their lead in the 66th minute with a marker from Ashley Hatch.

Washington is back in action on Wednesday against the Chicago Red Stars, while the Pride will face the Houston Dash on Friday.

