Orlando Pride score twice in extra time to earn frantic draw against Washington Spirit
Canadian goalkeeper McLeod plays full game for Orlando, stopping 1 of 3 shots
After going scoreless for the first 94 minutes of play, the Orlando Pride wasted no time in the final five minutes, scoring twice to earn a frantic draw against the Washington Spirit on Friday night.
Just three minutes later, Julie Doyle found Darian Jenkins on the left side of the box, and the 27-year-old slid the ball past Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury to secure the point to improve their record to 2-2-2 on the season.
Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod played the full game for the Pride, stopping one of three shots.
The Spirit, who sit 1-1-3 on the year, beat McLeod 19 minutes in with a goal from Trinity Rodman, and added to their lead in the 66th minute with a marker from Ashley Hatch.
Washington is back in action on Wednesday against the Chicago Red Stars, while the Pride will face the Houston Dash on Friday.
JENKINS STEALS A LATE POINT! 😱<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/ORLPride?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ORLPride</a> complete the comeback in the 97th minute! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrideOfOrlando?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrideOfOrlando</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ORLvWAS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ORLvWAS</a> <a href="https://t.co/zWsUWYEBDz">pic.twitter.com/zWsUWYEBDz</a>—@NWSL
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?