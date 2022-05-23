Canada's Bianca St-Georges scores in Chicago Red Stars' win over Orlando Pride

Canada's Bianca St-Georges scored in the second half to help the Chicago Red Stars claim a 4-2 road win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday.

The 24-year-old from Saint-Charles-Borromée, Que., collected her second goal of the 2022 National Women's Soccer League season in the 54th minute to put her team up 2-0.

Americans Sarah Griffith and Mallory Pugh (twice), also scored for Chicago (2-1-0). Amy Turner and Leah Pruitt replied for Orlando (2-2-1).

Pride goalkeeper Erin McLeod of Calgary played the full game, making seven saves.

In other Sunday action, Lauren Milliet scored to lift visiting Racing Louisville to a 1-0 win over Gotham FC.

Alex Morgan led the visiting San Diego Wave past the North Carolina Courage 1-0, while OL Reign played to a scoreless draw with the visiting Washington Spirit.