Canada's Bianca St-Georges scores in Chicago Red Stars' win over Orlando Pride
Saint-Charles-Borromée, Que., native collects 2nd goal of NWSL season in 4-2 victory
Canada's Bianca St-Georges scored in the second half to help the Chicago Red Stars claim a 4-2 road win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday.
The 24-year-old from Saint-Charles-Borromée, Que., collected her second goal of the 2022 National Women's Soccer League season in the 54th minute to put her team up 2-0.
Americans Sarah Griffith and Mallory Pugh (twice), also scored for Chicago (2-1-0). Amy Turner and Leah Pruitt replied for Orlando (2-2-1).
Pride goalkeeper Erin McLeod of Calgary played the full game, making seven saves.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/biancastgeorges?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@biancastgeorges</a> 2nd of the year gives Chicago a ✌️ goal lead!<a href="https://twitter.com/chicagoredstars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chicagoredstars</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MKOT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MKOT</a> <a href="https://t.co/LrgM1qeXXx">pic.twitter.com/LrgM1qeXXx</a>—@NWSL
In other Sunday action, Lauren Milliet scored to lift visiting Racing Louisville to a 1-0 win over Gotham FC.
Alex Morgan led the visiting San Diego Wave past the North Carolina Courage 1-0, while OL Reign played to a scoreless draw with the visiting Washington Spirit.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?