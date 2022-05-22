Canadian Sophie Schmidt's goal seals Houston Dash victory over Portland Thorns

Canada's Sophie Schmidt scored in the second half to help the Houston Dash defeat hosts Portland Thorns 2-0 in National Women's Soccer League soccer action on Saturday.

The 33-year-old defender from Abbotsford, B.C. got a powerful shot from the right side past the goalkeeper in the 66th minute to seal the victory for the away team.

Fellow Canadian Nichelle Prince assisted Rachael Daly late in the first half to put Houston (2-1-1) up before halftime. Allysha Chapman of Courtice, Ont. played the full game to also help in the victory.

Canada's Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie were both starters for Portland (1-1-2), playing the 90 minutes for the home side.

Also on Saturday, Angel City FC defeated the visiting Kansas City Current 1-0 with an own goal by Taylor Leach.

Vanessa Gilles of Châteauguay, Que., played the full game for Angel City (3-0-1). So did fellow Canadians Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett for the Current (0-3-1).