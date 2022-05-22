Canadian Sophie Schmidt's goal seals Houston Dash victory over Portland Thorns
Defender from Abbotsford, B.C., adds final blow to 2-0 road win
Canada's Sophie Schmidt scored in the second half to help the Houston Dash defeat hosts Portland Thorns 2-0 in National Women's Soccer League soccer action on Saturday.
The 33-year-old defender from Abbotsford, B.C. got a powerful shot from the right side past the goalkeeper in the 66th minute to seal the victory for the away team.
👀 the opportunity and take it <a href="https://t.co/1Oa8WIAYmK">pic.twitter.com/1Oa8WIAYmK</a>—@HoustonDash
Fellow Canadian Nichelle Prince assisted Rachael Daly late in the first half to put Houston (2-1-1) up before halftime. Allysha Chapman of Courtice, Ont. played the full game to also help in the victory.
Also on Saturday, Angel City FC defeated the visiting Kansas City Current 1-0 with an own goal by Taylor Leach.
Vanessa Gilles of Châteauguay, Que., played the full game for Angel City (3-0-1). So did fellow Canadians Desiree Scott and Victoria Pickett for the Current (0-3-1).
