Canadian-born Sydney Leroux scores 2nd of season to help Orlando down North Carolina

Sydney Leroux led the way to the Orlando Pride's 2-1 road victory over the North Carolina Courage in National Women's Soccer League action on Wednesday.

The Canadian-born former U.S. soccer international took advantage of a rebound by the opposition's goalkeeper to open the scoring in the fourth minute.

Mikalya Cluff doubled up the away team's lead just before halftime. Brianna Pinto got one back for the Courage (0-2-0) late in the game.

Born in Surrey, B.C., the 32-year-old Leroux collected over 70 appearances for the U.S. from 2011 to 2017. Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod played the full game to help Orlando (2-1-1) secure the win.

LEROUX in the box = G⚽AL!!<a href="https://twitter.com/sydneyleroux?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sydneyleroux</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrideofOrlando?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrideofOrlando</a> <a href="https://t.co/TTxPvBtmnl">pic.twitter.com/TTxPvBtmnl</a> —@NWSL

In other NWSL Wednesday action, the Portland Thorns FC (1-0-2) played to a 1-1 tie with the visiting Washington Spirit (1-1-1).

Christine Sinclair played for 87 minutes for the hosts, while teammate and fellow Canadian Janine Beckie came in as a substitute in the 58th minute.

Canadian goalkeeper Devon Kerr was an unused sub for the Spirit.

Also on Wednesday, Savannah DeMelo lifted Racing Louisville (1-1-2) to a 1-0 home win over the league-leading San Diego Wave (3-1-0).

Canada's Kailen Sheridan saved five shots for the Wave.