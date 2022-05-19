Canadian-born Sydney Leroux scores 2nd of season to help Orlando down North Carolina
Canada's Sinclair, Beckie feature in Portland Thorns FC's 1-1 tie with Washington Spirit
Sydney Leroux led the way to the Orlando Pride's 2-1 road victory over the North Carolina Courage in National Women's Soccer League action on Wednesday.
The Canadian-born former U.S. soccer international took advantage of a rebound by the opposition's goalkeeper to open the scoring in the fourth minute.
Mikalya Cluff doubled up the away team's lead just before halftime. Brianna Pinto got one back for the Courage (0-2-0) late in the game.
Born in Surrey, B.C., the 32-year-old Leroux collected over 70 appearances for the U.S. from 2011 to 2017. Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod played the full game to help Orlando (2-1-1) secure the win.
LEROUX in the box = G⚽AL!!<a href="https://twitter.com/sydneyleroux?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sydneyleroux</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrideofOrlando?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrideofOrlando</a> <a href="https://t.co/TTxPvBtmnl">pic.twitter.com/TTxPvBtmnl</a>—@NWSL
In other NWSL Wednesday action, the Portland Thorns FC (1-0-2) played to a 1-1 tie with the visiting Washington Spirit (1-1-1).
Christine Sinclair played for 87 minutes for the hosts, while teammate and fellow Canadian Janine Beckie came in as a substitute in the 58th minute.
Also on Wednesday, Savannah DeMelo lifted Racing Louisville (1-1-2) to a 1-0 home win over the league-leading San Diego Wave (3-1-0).
Canada's Kailen Sheridan saved five shots for the Wave.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?