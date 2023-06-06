Canadian-born Sydney Leroux scores in return from injury as Angel City falls to Red Stars

Canadian-born Sydney Leroux scored for Angel City in her return from a long-term injury absence, but a brace by Ava Cook in the first-half secured a 2-1 win for the visiting Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League on Monday night.

Cook scored on a header in the 16th minute and then added another goal in the 27th for Chicago, which had lost seven straight road games dating back to last season. It was Cook's first career brace.

Chicago (3-6-1) was coming off a 1-0 victory last weekend over the Orlando Pride, which stopped a three-game losing streak. The Red Stars have conceded a league-worst 23 goals.

Leroux, who made her season debut after an ankle injury that required surgery, scored in the 88th minute off a cross from Alyssa Thompson to pull Angel City within a goal.

It had to be <a href="https://twitter.com/sydneyleroux?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sydneyleroux</a>! <br><br>She brings one back for <a href="https://twitter.com/weareangelcity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weareangelcity</a>! 👊 <a href="https://t.co/Is0ghuTDv0">pic.twitter.com/Is0ghuTDv0</a> —@NWSL

It was Leroux's first goal since May 2022 and her 40th career NWSL goal. The Surrey, B.C., native defends the U.S. internationally, having won the Olympic title in London 2012.

Angel City (2-5-3) hasn't won in four straight matches to fall to 11th in the league standings. It was the team's fifth loss at home this season.