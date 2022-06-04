Canada's Nichelle Prince scores 1st career NWSL hat trick to lead Houston Dash past Orlando Pride

Canada's Nichelle Prince scored her first career National Women's Soccer League hat trick on Friday to lead the Houston Dash to a 5-0 victory over the Orlando Pride.

The 27-year-old forward, from Ajax, Ont., completed the Dash's first hat trick in club history with a left-footed effort past Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod, in the 49th minute at PNC Stadium in Houston.

Prince, who was part of Canada's women's team that captured gold at Tokyo 2020 and bronze at Rio 2016, now has four goals in six matches for Houston this season, which extends its unbeaten run to five.

Nichelle Prince from Ajax, Ont., scores three goals for Houston in their 5-0 victory over Orlando.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair had two goals as the host Portland Thorns defeated Angel City FC 3-0 at Providence Park.

Sinclair, the world's all-time leading international scorer with 189 goals, sealed the win for Portland in the 68th minute with a headed goal, after a cross to the back post by fellow Canadian international Janine Beckie — who earned an assist on the play.

The 38-year-old, from Burnaby, B.C., hadn't scored since the Thorns' last win against the Kansas City Current in the club's regular season opener in April.

Sinclair is one of six active players in the NWSL to have spent every season with the same club since 2013 (joining Lauren Barnes, Jess Fishlock, Tori Huster, Alyssa Mautz and Megan Rapinoe).

