Canadian women's soccer players heating up in NWSL with World Cup looming

Canada's hopeful journey toward the FIFA Women's World Cup is just a month away, with players set to travel to Australia on June 28 before head coach Bev Priestman selects a final roster on July 9.

While the European seasons are wrapping up for many of Canada's probable World Cup players, the National Women's Soccer League continues on, set to release players to national teams on June 26.

Of Canada's 25-player preliminary roster, nine play in the NWSL and have been rounding into form ahead of the league's World Cup break. Headlined by Jordyn Huitema, who has found her footing in her first full season, Canada's North American-based players are set to carry significant responsibilities for Priestman's side in Australia.

After leaving Paris St. Germain for the OL Reign last summer, Huitema of Chilliwack, B.C., has already surpassed her number of NWSL matches played this season and has been one of the most in-form players in the league.

Leading the attack for Seattle's Reign, Huitema has four goals in 12 appearances, with three goals in her last six games, scoring against the Houston Dash and NY/NJ Gotham, before finding the back of the net in a 2-0 win over KC Current on Saturday.

Against the Current, Huitema played a slightly deeper role and organized the attack while showcasing her distribution abilities, completing 58 per cent of her passes while winning every aerial duel in midfield through 90 minutes. She also scored with her head, an evolution in her playing style.

"I have to applaud her for going abroad at a young age for limited minutes," Priestman said of Huitema Thursday. "She can run and press all day. She's scoring goals, which is what we ask of her. Off the pitch, Jordyn brings a lightness to the team. She and [Sinclair] are close friends and have a partnership. She brings a skill set that not many have."

Reign teammate Quinn was a second-half substitute in the win over the Current, playing 28 minutes while completing seven of nine passes as they continue to get up to speed after coming back from injury.

Canada's likely starting goalkeeper, Kailen Sheridan, also maintained her strong form with the San Diego Wave with a four-save, clean-sheet performance in a 0-0 draw with Racing Louisville on Friday, helping the Wave maintain their spot atop the NWSL with 20 points from 11 matches.

Sheridan, a native of Pickering, Ont., has four clean sheets through her last five NWSL matches, while San Diego has not lost since June 6 against the Washington Spirit.

A day before her 40th birthday, Burnaby, B.C.'s Christine Sinclair had the start and played 67 minutes for the Portland Thorns on Sunday in a 3-1 loss to the Orlando Pride. Yet, she controlled the play at points for Portland, completing 15 of 20 passes and creating two scoring opportunities as the Thorns lost their fifth game of the season to sit third in the NWSL.

Adriana Leon of King City, Ont., played 14 minutes in the loss but failed to muster up any offence in the late stages.

Sophia Smith scored for the Thorns (5-2-4) in the 20th minute, her sixth goal in her 50th NWSL appearance. Morgan Weaver dribbled into the box on the left and cut the ball across for an open Smith, who slid her one-touch shot into the left corner.

Adriana equalized for Orlando (4-6-1) six minutes later, sneaking a free kick from just outside the box into the upper left corner before adding a second later on, the 100th goal scored by a Brazilian in NWSL regular-season play, making Brazil the fifth country to reach that milestone.

In the 69th, rookie Messiah Bright scored her third goal this season, picking off a Portland backpass and sliding the ball into an empty goal.

Injury concerns linger for Prince, Scott

Also on Sunday, the Houston Dash drew 1-1 with NY/NJ Gotham, with Oshawa, Ont.'s Alysha Chapman and Winnipeg's Sophie Schmidt earning starts and playing the full match. The Canadian veterans have not taken much of a step back this season, leading Canada's called-up outfield players in total NWSL playing minutes this season.

María Sánchez and Lynn Williams traded the goals, while Chapman appeared to have an assist on Michelle Alozie's 61st-minute header before it was called back after a video review.

Nichelle Prince, named to Canada's preliminary roster, did not feature for Houston and is still doubtful for the World Cup, with Priestman suggesting her return is one of the tighter timelines among the squad. At the same time, Desiree Scott did not feature for the Current.

"At this point, if I could name 23, I definitely would have because the more clutter you can get rid of, the better," Priestman said Thursday.

"That gives an indication that Desiree [Scott] and Nichelle [Prince] will be the two, probably, who are the tightest to the timelines we're talking about here. You know the risks associated with such long-term injuries. The reason there are 25, not 23, at this stage is because I think we owe it to Scott and Prince to leave it for as long as we can."

While Priestman left Gabrielle Carle off the preliminary roster for the World Cup, the Spirit defender has been in strong form, playing 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over Angel City FC. Meanwhile, Victoria Pickett played 64 minutes in North Carolina's 5-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars and fellow Canadian Bianca St-Georges.

Ranked seventh in the final FIFA World Rankings ahead of the World Cup, Canada's North American-based players will play a critically important role in the tournament as they compliment those coming off trophy-winning European seasons.

Canada begins its World Cup campaign on July 20 against Nigeria before facing Ireland and Australia to round out group play in Australia.