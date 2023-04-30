Canadian forward Huitema's late goal for OL Reign forces draw with Racing Louisville FC
Fellow Canadian St-Georges scores for Red Stars in tie with Spirit
Canadian Jordyn Huitema scored the tying goal for OL Reign in the 90th minute of a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville FC in Kentucky on Saturday night.
Lousiville jumped out to an early lead in the seventh minute with a goal from Paige Monaghan before Savannah DeMelo doubled the lead just before half.
Coming into the game with three consecutive wins, OL Reign were minutes away from having that streak snapped before the Chilliwack, B.C., native responded.
WATCH | Huitema scores the equalizer:
The six-foot forward used every bit of her height to elevate on an Alana Cook pass, heading the ball past Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund.
OL Reign will next host the Houston Dash on Saturday, while Louisville will travel to Orlando to take on the Pride.
St-Georges scores for Red Stars in draw with Spirit
Canadian defender Bianca St-Georges scored for the Chicago Red Stars to help force a 1-1 tie with the Washington Spirit on Saturday in Bridgeview, Illinois.
Ashley Hatch opened the scoring for the Spirit (2-0-3) on a penalty kick in the 29th minute before the Saint-Charles-Borromée, Que., native tied it up just four minutes later for the Red Stars (1-3-1).
WATCH | St-Georges lifts Red Stars to draw with Spirit:
St-Georges executed a beautiful give-and-go with Allison Schlegel before firing a shot past the outstretched Washington goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury.
The Spirit will host San Diego Wave FC next Saturday while Chicago will battle NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday.