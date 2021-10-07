NWSL players stop in 6th minute, link arms during 1st game back since abuse scandal

The National Women's Soccer League resumed play Wednesday night with players' minds still on the abuse scandal that is shaking the league to its core.

Players across two games — Washington at Gotham and Louisville at North Carolina — stopped playing in the sixth minute to come together at midfield and link arms in a moment of solidarity.

The NWSL Players' Association said on Twitter that the sixth minute represents the six years it took for the abuse allegations made by players Sinead Farrelly, Mana Shim and others against coaches to be heard.

"Tonight, we reclaim our place on the field, because we will not let our joy be taken from us," the NWSLPA said. "But this is not business as usual."

Farrelly and Shim made allegations of harassment, including sexual coercion, against now-fired North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley that dated back as far as 2011.

WATCH | Players stop games in moment of solidarity:

Players from Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit paused play at the sixth minute, in response to a league-wide scandal that saw Spirit coach Richie Burke fired over allegations of verbal harassment and North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley fired over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Players from Racing Louisville FC and the North Carolina Courage halted play in the sixth minute, in response to a league-wide scandal that saw Courage coach Paul Riley fired over allegations of sexual misconduct and Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke fired over allegations of verbal harassment.

Riley was reportedly hired by the now-defunct Western New York Flash despite a complaint over his behaviour that was shared with the league after his 2015 season with the Portland Thorns. Farrelly and Shim were both members of that 2015 team.

The Courage was founded in 2017 after its owner acquired the franchise rights from the Flash.

The league called off its weekend games as all parties came to terms with the accusations.

Former Canadian national team member and Thorns player Kaylyn Kyle was CBS' colour commentator for the broadcast of the Louisville-North Carolina match.

"I'm devastated, disgusted, but I'm not shocked and that's the problem," she said on air. "I played in this league where this was normalized... I was scared to say anything about it."

Riley was immediately fired by the Courage, and both FIFA and U.S. Soccer opened investigations into why he was able to continue coaching even after the players brought their concerns to the league. Riley told The Athletic the allegations were "completely untrue."

Earlier Wednesday, the owner of the Courage apologized for the franchise's "failure" to create an environment where players felt safe in coming forward.

WATCH | Bring It In panel on how NWSL scandal came to be:

Morgan Campbell, Shireen Ahmed and Meghan McPeak discuss the NWSL's scandal alledging Paul Riley's involvement in abusive behaviour and sexual conduct while head coach of the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns.

Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired in September after a Washington Post report detailed verbal and emotional abuse of players. The league formally dismissed Burke and sanctioned the Spirit after an independent investigation.

Gotham FC general manager Alyse LaHue was fired in July after an investigation connected to the league's anti-harassment policy. She has denied any wrongdoing.

Racing Louisville coach Christy Holly was fired in September but the reasons for his dismissal were not made public.

OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti was asked to resign in July after inappropriate comments made during practice.