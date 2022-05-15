Canada's Prince scores header to lift Houston Dash to tie against Racing Louisville
Ajax, Ont., native finds net in 77th minute for 1st goal of season
Canada's Nichelle Prince scored a header to help the Houston Dash earn a 1-1 tie against Racing Louisville on Saturday in NWSL action in Lousville, Kentucky.
It was the first goal of the season for the 27-year-old Ajax, Ont., native.
Louisville tied the game just five minutes later, as Jessica McDonald scored on a header of her own from a Lauren Milliet cross in the 82nd minute.
Prince, a striker for Houston since 2017, was part of Canada's women's soccer teams that captured the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo 2020 and the bronze medal in Rio 2016.
Sophie Schmidt, of Abbotsford, B.C., played for 72 minutes for Houston.
WATCH | Nichelle Prince scores in draw against Lousiville:
In other Saturday action, the Orlando Pride played to a 2-2 tie with the visiting Kansas City Current.
Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod played the full match for Orlando and saved six shots.
Desiree Scott, of Winnipeg, also played the full match for Kansas City, receiving a yellow card in the second half stoppage time. Her teammate Victoria Pickett, of Barrie, Ont., played 84 minutes.
The third game scheduled for Saturday, between Gotham FC and the North Carolina Courage, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Important club update. <br><br>More information <a href="https://t.co/fkj1ergbYg">https://t.co/fkj1ergbYg</a> <a href="https://t.co/6Dd43QpFZJ">pic.twitter.com/6Dd43QpFZJ</a>—@GothamFC
