Thorns, OL Reign battle to scoreless draw in rainy Portland conditions

The Portland Thorns and OL Reign traded numerous chances on a rainy Friday night at Providence Park in Portland, with nothing finding the back of the net in the National Women's Soccer League regular season match.

The Thorns now sit at 1-0-1 on the season, allowing zero goals against in their first two games, while the Reign stacked their second consecutive draw to earn a 0-1-2 record.

Burnaby, B.C.'s Christine Sinclair showcased her playmaking ability for the Thorns throughout her 73 minutes of play setting up numerous chances, while fellow Canadian and teammate Janine Beckie subbed in for 27 minutes of action, putting two shots on net.

Toronto native Quinn played all 90 minutes for the Reign, recording one shot.

The Thorns and Reign will both be in action next against the NWSL Challenge Cup runner-up Washington Spirit, with Portland playing on May 18 and the Reign playing on May 22.