Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Soccer·NWSL ROUNDUP

Thorns, OL Reign battle to scoreless draw in rainy Portland conditions

The Portland Thorns and OL Reign traded numerous chances on a rainy Friday night at Providence Park in Portland, with nothing finding the back of the net in the National Women's Soccer League regular season match.

Canadians Sinclair, Beckie suit up for Portland, Toronto's Quinn plays for OL Reign

CBC Sports ·
Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair (12) and OL Reign midfielder Olivia Van Der Jagt (33) battle for the ball during a 0-0 draw on Friday night in Portland. (Craig Mitchelldyer/USA Today Sports)

The Portland Thorns and OL Reign traded numerous chances on a rainy Friday night at Providence Park in Portland, with nothing finding the back of the net in the National Women's Soccer League regular season match.

The Thorns now sit at 1-0-1 on the season, allowing zero goals against in their first two games, while the Reign stacked their second consecutive draw to earn a 0-1-2 record.

Burnaby, B.C.'s Christine Sinclair showcased her playmaking ability for the Thorns throughout her 73 minutes of play setting up numerous chances, while fellow Canadian and teammate Janine Beckie subbed in for 27 minutes of action, putting two shots on net.

Toronto native Quinn played all 90 minutes for the Reign, recording one shot.

The Thorns and Reign will both be in action next against the NWSL Challenge Cup runner-up Washington Spirit, with Portland playing on May 18 and the Reign playing on May 22.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now