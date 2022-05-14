Thorns, OL Reign battle to scoreless draw in rainy Portland conditions
Canadians Sinclair, Beckie suit up for Portland, Toronto's Quinn plays for OL Reign
The Portland Thorns and OL Reign traded numerous chances on a rainy Friday night at Providence Park in Portland, with nothing finding the back of the net in the National Women's Soccer League regular season match.
Burnaby, B.C.'s Christine Sinclair showcased her playmaking ability for the Thorns throughout her 73 minutes of play setting up numerous chances, while fellow Canadian and teammate Janine Beckie subbed in for 27 minutes of action, putting two shots on net.
Toronto native Quinn played all 90 minutes for the Reign, recording one shot.
The Thorns and Reign will both be in action next against the NWSL Challenge Cup runner-up Washington Spirit, with Portland playing on May 18 and the Reign playing on May 22.
Chances on chances on chances. <br><br>All the must-see moments from tonight's draw with the Reign. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BAONPDX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BAONPDX</a> <a href="https://t.co/XtqHq8KnZp">pic.twitter.com/XtqHq8KnZp</a>—@ThornsFC
