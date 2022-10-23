Canada's Sinclair, Beckie help Thorns defeat Wave, head to NWSL championship match
Olympic gold medallists come off bench to help Portland secure final berth
Canadians Christine Sinclair and Janine Beckie came off the bench to help the Portland Thorns secure a 2-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Wave in the first of two semifinal matches Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.
Crystal Dunn, who also came on as a substitute, scored in stoppage time in the win.
The Thorns will face the winner of the late game between OL Reign and the Kansas City Current in the league championship game next weekend in Washington.
Dunn, who also plays for the U.S. national team, has been easing her way back after giving birth to a son five months ago. Her goal from out front came off a corner about three minutes into stoppage time.
Absolute scenes.<a href="https://twitter.com/Cdunn19?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cdunn19</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BAONPDX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BAONPDX</a> <a href="https://t.co/vHLjUUEWpC">pic.twitter.com/vHLjUUEWpC</a>—@ThornsFC
The semifinals come amid continuing fallout over an investigation that found systemic misconduct and abuse across the league.
U.S. Soccer commissioned former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates to investigate following a series of scandals that rocked the NWSL last season.
Yates' report came out earlier this month. In it, she detailed the Thorns' handling of harassment and sexual coercion allegations levelled at former coach Paul Riley.
The announced crowd was 22,030 at Providence Park. Fans came out in support of the players but there have been calls for Thorns owner Merritt Paulson to sell the team.
Taylor Kornieck put the Wave up early with a header off a cross from Alex Morgan in the eighth minute. The Thorns equalized with Rocky Rodriguez's volley off a bounce in the 20th.
The Thorns have won two NWSL championships, in 2013 and 2017. The Wave are new to the 12-team league this season.
