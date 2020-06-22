Orlando Pride withdraws from NWSL Challenge Cup after positive COVID tests

The Orlando Pride have withdrawn from the NWSL Challenge Cup after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pride said those affected were asymptomatic, adding "it would be in the best interest of the health and safety of the players, the staff and the rest of the league that the Pride voluntarily withdraw."

The NWSL is the first major North American league to return to action, with all nine teams set to compete in the tournament which starts June 27 in Utah.

The league said the tournament will go ahead with eight teams.

"The health and safety of our players and staff is our No. 1 priority and our thoughts are with those players and staff fighting this infection, as well as the entire club in Orlando that have been impacted as a result," NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement.

"We're all obviously disappointed, but in the current environment, this is a situation that we have prepared for and we will now adjust our plans and schedules to reflect the circumstances."

WATCH | Pro leagues plan return despite growing COVID-19 rates:

As professional sports leagues plot their return to action, CBC News' Cameron MacIntosh details the recent spike in the number of athletes who have contracted COVID-19. 2:43

The news come as other leagues prepare to converge on Florida.

The Toronto Raptors were scheduled to fly to Fort Myers on Monday to prepare for the NBA season resuming next month in the Orlando area. MLS teams are set to arrive en masse in Orlando in early July for the MLS is Back Tournament.

Daryl Osbahr, the Pride's team doctor, called the decision to pull out of the tournament "necessary and in the best interest for the health of our players and staff."

"The decision goes far beyond just the positives, but also taking into consideration roommates or partners," he added.

'Logistically impossible'

The league said a second round of tests will be conducted to confirm the initial result. Osbahr, meanwhile, said "important protocols" and timelines for contact tracing made it "logistically impossible" for the club to participate.

Orlando was due to play the Chicago Red Stars on Day 1 of the tournament.

The Pride roster features Canadian internationals Erin McLeod and Shelina Zadorsky.

The club said the affected players and staff have received medical attention and will be isolated for at least 14 days. Those who may have had close contact with the team members, including housemates, have been notified and are being monitored for symptoms and will continue to undergo additional COVID-19 testing.

The Pride said those in question had not had any direct interaction with any players or coaching staff from Orlando City SC, the men's team which is preparing for the MLS tournament scheduled to start July 8.

The Pride's training ground, which is 70 kilometres from the Orlando City training ground, has been closed and will be sterilized.