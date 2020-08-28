NWSL star Megan Rapinoe says she won't play in fall series
2-time World Cup winner also opted out of recent Challenge Cup tournament
Two-time World Cup winner and OL Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe is opting out of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) fall series starting next month, the Washington-based franchise said in a statement.
U.S. international Rapinoe is among 10 Reign players who are not available for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Sept. 5.
No reason was given for her decision but Rapinoe, 35, also skipped the NWSL Challenge Cup tournament in June, which was played in empty stadiums due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The fall series features nine teams divided into three regional pods, West, Northeast and South, and playing four games each over seven weeks. Its format has yet to be announced.
The NWSL scheduled the Challenge Cup and fall series as a replacement for its regular league season, which was canceled this year due to the epidemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.