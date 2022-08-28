Canada's Schmidt opens scoring for Dash in draw against Spirit

Canada's Sophie Schmidt opened the scoring for the Houston Dash, who earned a draw at home against the Washington Spirit on Saturday thanks to Michelle Alozie's goal in stoppage time.

Ashley Hatch potted two quick second half goals for the Spirit, who fell just shy of their second win of the season while tacking on yet another draw to give them a 1-6-10 record.

The Dash (8-5-5) started strong at PNC Stadium, with Schmidt finding herself alone in front of the net for a tap-in after the Spirit misplayed a free-kick in the 22nd minute.

Washington defender Amber Brooks elevated to try to clear the Maria Sanchez free kick but misjudged her jump, letting the ball through to unsuspecting Spirit defender Sam Staab, with it ricocheting off of her leg.

Goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury made a valiant effort, adjusting to the deflection with her right arm — directing the ball off of the post — but the veteran Schmidt found herself in perfect position and potted her third goal of the season just before Kingsbury could pounce.

WATCH | Schmidt puts Dash on the board:

Canada's Schmidt scores opening goal for Dash in draw against Spirit Duration 0:57 Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford, B.C., scores the opening goal for Houston Dash in a 2-2 tie against Washington Spirit.

The Winnipeg native gave her team the lead through the first half, but Hatch responded for the Spirit after the break.

Trinity Rodman orchestrated the tying goal in the 53rd minute with some lovely passing, finding Ashley Sanchez for a give-and-go before directing a perfect pass to fellow attacker Hatch to finish off the play in the back of the net.

Trin ⚡️➡️ Hatch 🐣 = GOAL 😍<a href="https://t.co/QJTthxMDuf">pic.twitter.com/QJTthxMDuf</a> —@WashSpirit

Hatch was the beneficiary of another perfectly placed ball off the foot of Sanchez from a free kick just two minutes later, directing in a header to take the lead.

The Spirit's lead lasted until the 91st minute, when Alozie collected the rebound off of her own shot to direct the tying goal past a sprawled out Kingsbury.

The Spirit will continue to seek for their second win of the season when they take on San Diego Wave FC on Sept. 10, while Houston will next host Angel City FC on Sept. 11.