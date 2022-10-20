Canada's Sophie Schmidt, Allysha Chapman get new deals with NWSL's Houston Dash
Both players were part of gold medal-winning Canadian team at Tokyo Olympics
The Houston Dash have signed veteran Canadian internationals Sophie Schmidt and Allysha Chapman to contract extensions.
Both contracts include option years.
Schmidt joined the Dash from Germany's FFC Frankfurt in 2019. Since then, the Canadian midfielder has made 70 appearances across all competitions for Houston, with three goals in 15 games this season.
"Keeping Sophie with us in Houston was a top priority as she has consistently been one of the most impactful players on our roster," Dash GM Alex Singer said in a statement. "She is a leader on and off the field and the definition of a professional. I'm thrilled she will remain with us long term as we build our foundation around her core qualities."
WATCH | Schmidt scores in NWSL quarter-final:
Chapman joined Houston in 2015 after spending three seasons in Sweden. She has played in more than 100 NWSL matches across all competitions. The left back has started 14 games this season, helping the Dash record five shutouts.
"Allysha is a gruelling defender on the field and a dedicated teammate off the field," Singer said. "She is the definition of grit and determination and embodies everything this club stands for. We are elated she chose to stay with the club for one more season."
Both players were part of Canada's Olympic champion team in Tokyo.
This Canadian duo is here to stay 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/sophieschmidt13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sophieschmidt13</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/allyshachapman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@allyshachapman</a> have signed contract extensions with the Club 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HoldItDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HoldItDown</a>—@HoustonDash
Schmidt, a 34-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., has won 216 caps for Canada with 20 goals and 21 assists while Chapman, a 33-year-old from Courtice, Ont., has 93 caps with two goals and three assists.
Canadian international Nichelle Prince also plays for the Dash.
