Pickett scores game-winner, lifts Kansas City Current to victory over Houston Dash at NWSL Challenge Cup

Canada's Victoria Pickett scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute of a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup action on Friday in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Barrie, Ont., native only entered the match in the 78th minute, and made her presence felt quickly.

Pickett, 25, scored her first goal of the season on a rebound in the box after multiple shot attempts from fellow teammates that were blocked following a free kick for the Current.

The victory allowed Kansas City (3-1-1) to stake its claim at the top of the Central Division. Meanwhile, Houston (1-4) stays in last place.

Forward Kristen Hamilton opened the scoring for the Current in the fourth minute on a header from a cross by Isabel Rodriguez.

The Current held onto a 1-0 lead until the 59th minute, where Dash midfielder Shea Groom scored on a header of her own on a skying cross from Maria Sanchez to tie the game at one apiece.

Canadian national team member Desiree Scott played all 90 minutes of the match for Kansas City.

On Houston's side, Abbotsford, B.C., native Sophie Schmidt played 73 minutes before exiting the game. Nichelle Prince, of Ajax, Ont., entered the game in the 62nd minute, and Courtice, Ont., native Allysha Chapman played the opening 46 minutes before coming out of the match.