Christine Sinclair's royal touch rescues Thorns against Utah
Sincy's equalizer helps Portland remain top of NWSL Fall Series table
Christine Sinclair's goal in the 59th minute pulled the Portland Thorns into a 1-1 draw with the Utah Royals in a National Women's Soccer League fall series match on Saturday night.
Amy Rodriguez scored for the Royals in the ninth minute. Thorns goalkeeper Britt Eckerstom stopped Lo'eau Labonta, but a charging Rodriguez scored on the rebound.
But Sinclair, who had a hat trick in a 4-1 victory against OL Reign on Wednesday night, scored the equalizer early in the second half and Eckerstrom saved Tziarra King's shot as stoppage time drew to a close to end the match.
WATCH | Sincy's equalizer helps Thorns salvage points:
Portland (2-0-1) defeated the Royals 3-0 to open the fall series. The league is playing regional games in local markets after the Challenge Cup tournament in a bubble in Utah this summer.
Portland has one remaining game next weekend against the Reign. The Royals (0-2-1) also have a game left, on Oct. 17 against the Reign.
