Sinclair keeps scoring streak alive as Thorns claim Fall Series Community Shield
Canadian striker scores brace against OL Reign to seal NWSL victory for Portland
Christine Sinclair scored on a pair of penalty kicks and the Portland Thorns downed OL Reign 2-1 Saturday night to claim the National Women's Soccer League's Community Shield in the fall series.
With the win, Portland (3-0-1) locked up the top spot in the fall series. The league created the Community Shield for the series' best team.
Sinclair scored on a penalty kick late in the first half to put the Thorns up 1-0, but the Reign drew even early in the the second half on Amber Brooks' goal.
WATCH | Sinclair guides Thorns to victory with brace:
Sinclair scored on a second PK in the 73rd minute. The Canadian national team captain leads all players in the fall series with six goals.
The Reign (0-2-1) wrap up the fall series against the Utah Royals next Saturday, following a match between the Orlando Pride and North Carolina Courage.
Quick thinking from <a href="https://twitter.com/abrooks22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@abrooks22</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/OLReign?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OLReign</a> have equalized!<br><br>1-1 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RGNvPOR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RGNvPOR</a><br><br>Tune in now on <a href="https://twitter.com/Twitch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Twitch</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NWSLFallSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NWSLFallSeries</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VerizonCommunityShield?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VerizonCommunityShield</a> <a href="https://t.co/dB6tf3csLk">pic.twitter.com/dB6tf3csLk</a>—@NWSL
The league partnered with Verizon on the Community Shield to provide grants to local small businesses for the top three finishers in the fall series. The Thorns will grant $25,000 to Portland's Mimi's Fresh Tees.
WATCH | Sinclair opens scoring from the spot:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.