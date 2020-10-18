OL Reign close out NWSL fall series with win over Royals
Sofia Huerta, Leah Pruitt supply the scoring in shutout victory
Sofia Huerta and Leah Pruitt scored and OL Reign beat the Utah Royals 2-0 on Saturday night in the final match of the National Women's Soccer League fall series.
It was the first win of the series for the Reign (1-1-2). Each of the league's teams played a four-game series in local markets after the Challenge Cup tournament this summer in Utah.
Huerta put the Reign in front with a goal in the 24th minute, and Pruitt added another in the 51st. It was the first goal with the Reign for both players.
The Royals had a somewhat tumultuous fall series, after coach Craig Harrington was put on an indefinite leave of absence and assistant Amy LePeilbet was promoted to interim head coach. The team has not disclosed why Harrington was put on leave.
WATCH | Reign end season with win over Royals:
Utah finishes without a win in the fall series at 0-2-2.
The Portland Thorns were undefeated in the fall series and won the Community Shield, an $25,000 award that benefitted a local organization of the winning team's choice.
