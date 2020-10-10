Sky Blue close out NWSL fall series with win over Red Stars
Club moves into 4th place after finishing series with 2-2-0 record
Paige Monaghan scored two goals and Sky Blue capped the National Women's Soccer League fall series with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.
Sky Blue finished the fall series 2-2-0 and moved into fourth place.
The Red Stars, who advanced to the final of this summer's Challenge Cup tournament in Utah, finished the fall series 1-2-1.
Sky Blue built a 3-0 lead by halftime, topped off by Monaghan's header in stoppage time. She also scored the game's opening goal in the 25th minute and assisted on Ifeoma Onumonu's goal in the 35th.
Today’s Saker <a href="https://twitter.com/ShopRiteStores?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShopRiteStores</a> Woman of the Match is <a href="https://twitter.com/paigeqmonaghan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paigeqmonaghan</a>! <a href="https://t.co/kCpP6PwPA9">pic.twitter.com/kCpP6PwPA9</a>—@SkyBlueFC
Morgan Gautrat scored on a header in the 89th minute and the Red Stars avoided the shutout.
Chicago defeated Sky Blue 4-1 at home earlier in the fall series. The league's teams were divided into three regional groups for the fall series in local markets to cut down on travel amid coronavirus.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.