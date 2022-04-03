Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action.

Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute, and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute.

The buildup, the cheeky fake from Hatch and the finish from Sanchez are 👩‍🍳💋<a href="https://twitter.com/WashSpirit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@washspirit</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OneSpirit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OneSpirit</a> <a href="https://t.co/eawXP13w4I">pic.twitter.com/eawXP13w4I</a> —@NWSL

The Spirit also got goals from Ashley Hatch in the 49th minute and Trinity Rodman, who scored the game's final goal in the 87th minute. The lone goal from the Pride was by Gunny Jonsdottir who made the game 3-1 in the 54th minute.

Both Canadians on Orlando in Sydney Leroux from Surrey, B.C., and Erin McLeod from St. Albert, Alta., did not play. Devon Kerr from Barrie, Ont, started in goal for Washington and made one save.

With the victory, Washington is now in second place in the East division and will play Gotham FC on April 17, while Orlando sits last in the East and will face the North Carolina Courage on April 16.

Gotham FC-North Carolina Courage play to a draw

In the early game on Sunday, Gotham FC and the North Carolina Courage played to a 1-1 draw.

North Carolina got out to an early lead as Debinha scored in the 25th minute. The Courage continued to put it on Gotham FC but could not bury another goal as Michelle Betos stopped six of seven shots to keep Gotham in it. In the 84th minute, Ifeoma Onumonu scored to tie the game and give Gotham FC a hard-fought draw.

The Courage dropped to 2-0-2 and are now 0-0-2 on the road. But they are in first place in the East and have their next game at home on April 16 against the Orlando Pride. Gotham FC is now 1-1-2 and are in third in the East. They will head to Washington to play the Spirit on April 17.