Kansas City Current blank Houston Dash to win 2nd straight at NWSL Challenge Cup

The Kansas City Current scored three of their NWSL Challenge Cup-leading six goals en route to a 3-0 win over the Houston Dash.

Taylor Leach got the Current on the board just two minutes in, while Kristen Hamilton and Lo'eau LaBonta rounded out the scoring for Kansas City.

Winnipeg native Desiree Scott played 81 minutes for the Current in the win, who sit atop the Central division with seven points.

Canadians Allysha Chapman and Sophie Schmidt both played the full 90 minutes for the Dash, while Ajax, Ont.'s Nichelle Prince played the full game as well, recording two shots.

The Chicago Red Stars earned one point in their scoreless Wednesday night draw with Racing Louisville FC to jump ahead of the Dash into second in the division.

The Red Stars will host the Houston Dash in Chicago Saturday night, while Racing Louisville FC will travel to Kansas City to play the Current on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Stars defeated the Dash 3-1 the first time they met, whereas Louisville tied the Current 1-1 in their first clash.

Portland FC continues to roll against Angel City FC without Canadian star Sinclair

Portland FC was dominant in their 3-0 win against Angel City FC, improving their West division-best record to 2-0-1.

Legendary Canadian star Christine Sinclair did not suit up for Portland on Wednesday, but Sophia Smith, Morgan Weaver and Yazmeen Ryan - with her first professional goal - picked up the offence, all finding the scoresheet.

First pro goal, know what Yazmeen 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/yazmeenryan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yazmeenryan</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ThornsFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThornsFC</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ak7LLGPOKJ">pic.twitter.com/Ak7LLGPOKJ</a> —@NWSL

Canadian defender Vanessa Gillies played all 90 minutes for Angel City FC, who remain in fourth in their division.

Portland FC will next be in action Saturday night when they host the OL Reign, a club that they played to a 1-1 draw when they met at Lumen Field in Seattle in mid-March.

Angel City FC will have their second battle with the San Diego Wave FC on Saturday as well, a team they also tied 1-1.

Purce powers NJ/NY Gotham FC over Orlando Pride

NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Margaret Purce notched the only goal of the game in the 86th minute against the Orlando Pride to earn the team's first win at the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Surrey, B.C.'s Sydney Leroux led the Pride in shots with five in her 90 minutes of action, while Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod did not play in the match.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vaulted into 2nd place in the East with the win, while the Pride still sit in fourth.

The North Carolina Courage held onto the top spot in the East with their 2-2 draw against the Washington Spirit in the group's other action on Wednesday night.

The Courage will next take on NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, a team they blanked 2-0 on March 19.

The Pride will play the Spirit on Sunday as well. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in mid-March.