Sinclair's Portland Thorns get 1st win at NWSL Challenge Cup over San Diego Wave

Sophia Smith struck just five minutes into the game against the San Diego Wave to propel the Portland Thorns to their first win at the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith recorded six saves in the match to hold the lead as Portland improved its record to 1-0-1, drawing even with the OL Reign for top spot in the West Division.

While legendary Canadian Christine Sinclair is known for her goal-scoring prowess — as she demonstrated in Portland's first match against the OL Reign — she helped generate a goal in a different way at Torero Stadium in San Diego.

The Burnaby, B.C., sniper led midfielder Natalia Kuikka, who fed Smith in front for the game's lone marker.

Portland will be back in action against Angel City FC on Wednesday, while San Diego will battle Angel City on April 2nd.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/sophsssmith?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sophsssmith</a> spoiling the party? 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/ThornsFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThornsFC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BAONPDX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BAONPDX</a> <a href="https://t.co/2yfkO2Lpv8">pic.twitter.com/2yfkO2Lpv8</a> —@NWSL

Dash rally to best Racing Louisville FC

The Houston Dash scored three second-half goals en route to a 3-2 comeback win over Racing Louisville FC on Friday to secure their first win at the NWSL Challenge Cup.

Houston captain Rachel Daly capped an early second half flurry with a penalty kick in the 65th minute to go ahead 3-2, drawing even with the Chicago Red Stars in the Central Division with a 1-0-1 record.

Maria Sanchez opened the scoring for the Dash in the 56th minute and set up Marisa Viggiano's marker just two minutes later to knot the game at 2.

The ©️ completes the comeback 🤘<a href="https://twitter.com/HoustonDash?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HoustonDash</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HoldItDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HoldItDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/s5cui6ps4q">pic.twitter.com/s5cui6ps4q</a> —@NWSL

Oshawa, Ont., native Alyssa Chapman received a yellow card and subbed out in the 72nd minute, while Ajax's Nichelle Prince also accrued a yellow card in her 87 minutes of action. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt, of Winnipeg, played the entire match for Houston.

Kristen Davis and Jessica McDonald opened the scoring for Louisville in the 16th and 40th minutes of play respectively.

Houston will next play the division-leading Kansas City Current on March 30, while Louisville will take on Chicago on the same night. Kansas City defeated Chicago 2-1 on Friday night.

Pride fall just short in loss to Courage

Merritt Mathias' penalty kick past St. Albert, Alta., native Erin McLeod was the difference in the North Carolina Courage's 1-0 victory over the Orlando Pride on Saturday.

The Canadian keeper recorded three saves in the match as Orlando fell to 0-1-1 in the East Division standings.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/MerrittMathias?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MerrittMathias</a> on the mark 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/TheNCCourage?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheNCCourage</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CourageUnitesUs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CourageUnitesUs</a> <a href="https://t.co/9qvhW67ym1">pic.twitter.com/9qvhW67ym1</a> —@NWSL

Surrey, B.C., native Sydney Leroux was one of Orlando's more active players, playing all 90 minutes and recording two shots, including a chance off the post in the first half.

Orlando next plays NJ/NY Gotham FC on March 30, a team they're tied with at the bottom of the standings, while North Carolina looks to remain perfect against the Washington Spirit on the same night. The Spirit played NJ/NY Gotham FC to a 1-1 draw on Friday night.