Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup
Canada's Bianca St. Georges, Sophie Schmidt, Allysha Chapman play in match-up
Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston.
Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute.
Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1.
An attendance of 4,087 at PNC Stadium saw the teams play their first game in the 2022 NWSL season.
Pugh for ✌️<a href="https://twitter.com/MalPugh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MalPugh</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MKOT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MKOT</a> <a href="https://t.co/R6aUtdyyMX">pic.twitter.com/R6aUtdyyMX</a>—@NWSL
Canada's Sophie Schmidt played 88 minutes for Houston and received a yellow card. Fellow Canadian and teammate Allysha Chapman played the full game.
Houston (0-1-0) will next face Racing Louisville FC on the road on Friday. Chicago (1-0-0) will host the Kansas City Current that same night.
The final of the 12-team NWSL Challenge Cup is set for May 7. Winners of the West, Central, East divisions and the runner-up with the best campaign will qualify to the semifinals.
