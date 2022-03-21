Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston.

Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute.

Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1.

An attendance of 4,087 at PNC Stadium saw the teams play their first game in the 2022 NWSL season.

Canada's Sophie Schmidt played 88 minutes for Houston and received a yellow card. Fellow Canadian and teammate Allysha Chapman played the full game.

Bianca St. Georges, of Saint-Charles-Borromée, Que., played 72 minutes to help Chicago collect the three points. She also received a yellow card.

Houston (0-1-0) will next face Racing Louisville FC on the road on Friday. Chicago (1-0-0) will host the Kansas City Current that same night.

The final of the 12-team NWSL Challenge Cup is set for May 7. Winners of the West, Central, East divisions and the runner-up with the best campaign will qualify to the semifinals.